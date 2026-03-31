President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the rise in gas prices as Operation Epic Fury in Iran continues, stating that prices would come “tumbling down” after the United States leaves Iran.

While taking questions after signing an executive order focused on election integrity, NewsNation White House Correspondent Libbey Dean asked Trump what the plan was to bring gas prices “back down.”

“Mr. President, a couple of questions for you on Iran. The first one affects Americans here at home. Gas prices, today they hit $4,” a reporter said.

“Four dollars, yeah, and we have a country that’s not going to be throwing a nuclear weapon at us in six months,” Trump interjected.

When the reporter pointed out that “Americans are feeling the effects,” Trump pointed out that Americans are “also feeling a lot safer.”

“What is the plan to bring them back down?” the reporter questioned.

“All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll being doing that very soon,” Trump answered, adding that gas prices would come “tumbling down” after Operation Epic Fury ends. Trump went on to point out that stock prices “were up today, almost to a record.”

Dean’s question comes as AAA shared that gas prices in the U.S. have “surged above $4 per gallon,” representing “the highest level since August 2022,” CNBC reported:

U.S. gasoline prices have surged above $4 per gallon for the first time in more than three years, as the oil supply shock triggered by the Middle East war rapidly drives up costs for families. Prices at the pump hit a nationwide average of $4.018, the highest level since August 2022 when Russia’s war against Ukraine shook energy markets, the travel association AAA said. Gas prices have soared more than 30% since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February, according to AAA data.

Trump’s comments come as he stated on Tuesday — while taking questions from reporters after signing the executive order, that Operation Epic Fury would “come to an end in the next two or three weeks.”

“I think two or three weeks….we’ll leave,” Trump said. “Because there’s no reason for us to do this.”

While speaking with CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang, Trump also stated that the U.S. was “two weeks ahead of schedule.”

Jiang added that Trump told her “‘Not much’ more has to happen between now and declaring victory.”