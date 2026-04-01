Trump Attends Oral Arguments in Birthright Citizenship Case at SCOTUS

President Donald Trump is attending oral arguments in the Trump v. Barbara case at the Supreme Court, which will determine whether the Constitution grants a right to citizenship for U.S.-born children of illegal aliens and foreign tourists.

Trump’s appearance at the court on Wednesday marks the first-ever instance of a president attending oral arguments, the New York Times reports, marking a historic intersection of the executive and judiciary branches.

As Breitbart News’s John Binder reported Tuesday:

Soon after taking office last year, Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship for the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens and foreign tourists, often referred to as “anchor babies” as they anchor their parents permanently in the U.S. and can sponsor their immediate relatives for green cards once they become of legal age.

Following Trump’s executive order, left-wing groups sued the administration — taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court, where the issue is set to be decided this year.

Trump announced he would attend the oral arguments while speaking with reporters during an executive order signing on Monday.

“I’m going,” Trump said when asked about the case. “I think so, I do believe because I’ve listened to this argument for so long.”

“Chinese billionaires and billionaires from other countries who all of a sudden have 75 children or 59 children in one case or 10 children, becoming American citizens,” Trump said. “[The 14th Amendment] was about slaves … all of this legislation, all of this having to do with birthright citizenship, it was at the end of the Civil War. The reason was, it had to do with the babies of slaves and the protection of the babies of slaves.”

“It didn’t have to do with the protection of multi-millionaires and billionaires wanting to have their children getting American citizenship,” Trump continued. “It is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The case is Trump v. Barbara, No. 25-1861 in the Supreme Court of the United States.