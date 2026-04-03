Chinese Anchor Babies, Now Adults, Accused of Planting Bomb at MacDill Air Force Base

A pair of Chinese-American siblings is accused of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The siblings, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have revealed, are the now adult “anchor babies” of Chinese illegal aliens who were rewarded birthright citizenship for their two children after their mother delivered them in the United States.

Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) brought charges against 20-year-old Alen Zheng and 27-year-old Ann Mary Zheng after they allegedly orchestrated an attack on MacDill Air Force Base, including planting an IED on the premises.

Federal investigators allege that on March 10, 2026, a bomb threat at MacDill Air Force Base was called into the police. Investigators said Alen Zheng made the call, though no IED was found at the time. Two days later, the Zhengs left the U.S. for China.

On March 16, six days after the Zhengs allegedly planted the IED, an Air Force service member discovered the bomb. The following day, Ann Mary Zheng flew back to the United States from China and was arrested by authorities.

Her brother, Alen Zheng, is believed to still be on the run in China.

Alen and Ann Mary Zheng’s parents are Qiu Qin Zou and Jia Zhang Zheng, illegal aliens from China who were both ordered deported from the United States in 1998. The couple had their two children in the U.S., despite being illegal aliens, and therefore, their children were given birthright citizenship — anchoring their parents in the United States for decades.

“Automatically granting citizenship to children of illegal aliens born in the U.S. is based on a historically inaccurate interpretation of the Citizenship Clause and poses a major national security risk,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement:

That reality became apparent last week when two U.S.-born children of Chinese illegal aliens were indicted for planting a potentially deadly explosive device outside MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. This incident underscores the severe national security threat that illegal immigration and birth right citizenship pose to the United States. [Emphasis added]

Qiu Qin Zou and Jia Zhang Zheng were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on March 18 and remain in federal custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.