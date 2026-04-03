President Donald Trump made a compelling case that other countries need to “step up when it comes to the Strait of Hormuz,” Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesman at the U.S. Department of State said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked why this responsibility of opening up the Strait of Hormuz has fallen on America, Pigott pointed to remarks President Donald Trump made during his speech Wednesday night.

“As the President explained last night, it shouldn’t,” Pigott said Thursday. “We have seen through this operation that the Iranian Air Force is really hurt; their missile launchers are decimated; their Navy is gone; their leadership is dead — the President outlining all these decisive outcomes that have happened since this operation began.”

Pigott said Trump also made a “compelling case publicly” about the Strait of Hormuz: While the U.S. does not get a lot of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, many countries do, meaning that they – not the United States – should step up to the plate.

“That means that, as he said in the speech last night, other countries should step up when it comes to the Strait of Hormuz, and that the United States has done the work in terms of decimating the Air Force, Navy, missile launchers, the defense industrial capacity of the Iranian regime,” Pigott stressed.

“So the president making this compelling case publicly about the role of other countries and what he wants to see there,” he added.

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Trump’s address was not the first time he has sent a warning to other countries to step it up. In a March 31 Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.

He added, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

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