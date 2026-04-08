Exclusive — Rep. Burgess Owens Endorses Ken Paxton for Senate in Texas

Momentum continues to build for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s campaign to unseat longtime Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) as Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) has now endorsed Paxton, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

“My great-great grandfather, as a child, escaped slavery via the underground railroad and found home in Smithville, Texas. He was later able to purchase 102 acres of farmland and build his American Dream,” Owens said in a statement provided to Breitbart News ahead of its public release. “Texas has long been a safe haven for those seeking freedom. Ken Paxton has embodied that legacy as Attorney General. Now, we need him in the senate. The radical-left has had their sights set on Texas for too long, and we need bold leadership to ensure that doesn’t happen. I’m proud to join many of my colleagues in endorsing Ken Paxton for United States Senate.”

Paxton’s support continues to build ahead of a May primary runoff against Cornyn, and Owens joins Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) who made a huge endorsement of Paxton last week in a Breitbart News exclusive as well.

“To enact President Trump’s agenda, the Senate needs serious change; and a great place to start is by electing Ken Paxton. Paxton is a battle-hardened conservative who weathered a politicized impeachment trial and came out stronger than ever,” Gill wrote in an op-ed for Breitbart News. “For years he’s been on the front lines fighting in support of President Trump, against the Islamization of Texas, against the Left’s open borders, and against woke Democrat insanity. He’s a warrior who is ready, willing and able to do whatever is necessary to support the president in the Senate — exactly what Texas needs. Paxton’s in a heated primary runoff with four-term incumbent John Cornyn, who is well known in Texas and has virtually unlimited financial support. But Texas voters are starving for change. They want a Senator who will relentlessly and assiduously fight the Left and who will use every tool necessary to win. Ken Paxton will.”

Cornyn’s campaign continues to lose momentum coming out of the primary and going into the runoff. National party committees and outside groups have all but abandoned Cornyn as poll after poll shows Paxton clobbering him. While President Donald Trump was originally expected to endorse Cornyn after the primary, the president has quite clearly shifted significantly after a bevy of revelations that Cornyn supported much of the weaponization of government against Trump and many of the government officials who were propagating those efforts.

Clips of Cornyn backing the Russia hoax, Joe Biden’s Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Special Counsel Jack Smith, former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and so much more have undercut Cornyn’s claims to be supportive of the president. In addition, Paxton’s framing of his race as tied to his support of the SAVE AMERICA ACT — the voter ID proposal currently held up in the Senate by antiquated rules Cornyn has spent decades defending — has cornered Cornyn.