Maryland Senate Passes Dangerous Anti-ICE, Sanctuary State Bill in Dead of Night

The Democrat-controlled Maryland State Senate passed an extreme sanctuary state and anti-ICE bill in the dead of night Friday that critics say will make everyone but illegal migrant criminals in the state less safe.

The Senate passed SB 791, which bans all state and local police agencies from having any communication with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and prevents cops from informing ICE about the arrest status of dangerous, violent criminals, allowing them to communicate with ICE only if someone has been convicted of a felony.

According to Republican State Senator Justin Ready, the bill turns Maryland into a sanctuary state that protects dangerous criminals and is an “outrageous attack on public safety” in Maryland. Ready urges Marylanders to contact their House members to vote no.

The bill was passed 91 to 37 on the strength of the Democrat bloc.

Republican member of the state’s House of Delegates Lauren Arikan is also aghast at the dangers this bill poses to the public.

Delegate Arikan notes that if this bill had been a law before Rachel Morin’s murder, and the man who would go on to slay Rachel Morin had been picked up for a crime, police would have been forbidden from communicating that to ICE. He would have been free roam about the state putting everyone at risk.

The bill had been presumed dead until the State Senate resurrected it on Friday in a late-night push.

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