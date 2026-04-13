Rep. Ralph Norman: ‘DIGNIDAD Act’ Is ‘Trojan Horse for Mass Amnesty’

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) is the latest Republican to publicly call out Rep. Maria Salazar’s (R-FL) “DIGNIDAD Act,” calling the bill a “Trojan horse for amnesty.”

“Let’s say it how it is, the DIGNIDAD ACT is a Trojan horse for mass amnesty,” Norman posted to X on Monday. “It’s a hard no.”

Norman joins several Republicans in the last few weeks who have come out against Salazar’s amnesty bill, which includes provisions that give green cards to millions of illegal aliens deemed “DREAMers,” while millions more illegal aliens in the U.S. would be allowed to stay indefinitely.

The bill also more than doubles employment-based green cards, importing hundreds of thousands more foreign workers for American jobs each year, all of whom can apply for naturalized citizenship after just five years in the U.S.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) for weeks has been sounding the alarm over the DIGNIDAD Act, calling it “a straight-up mass migration bill” on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle last week.

“On the one hand, it gives amnesty immediately to 12 to 15 million illegal aliens, but it also hamstrings the president to stop him from conducting deportations of the other illegal aliens and there’s also a provision in the bill that would allow DHS to bring back illegal aliens who have already been deported under the first Trump administration if they meet certain criteria” Gill said.

“This bill is every single thing that we ran against in the last election cycle. We got a mandate, we got a trifecta from voters in order to deport illegal aliens, in order to secure the border, that’s why they gave the president the popular vote,” Gill continued. “So to turn around and tell voters, ‘You know what, you asked for mass deportations, we’re going to give you amnesty and worse,’ it’s an unforgivable political betrayal.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.