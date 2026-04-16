The UK’s Guardian newspaper smeared PragerU as an organization “masquerading as a university” and amusingly exposed the left’s irrational fears of a “brazen rightwing plan to conquer American schools” — bizarrely suggesting that a conservative entity poking its head into the left-wing-dominated world of academia is somehow a major scandal.

In a more than 4,000-word hit piece, the Guardian offered a heavily one-sided portrayal emphasizing criticisms from PragerU-obsessed “academics and education experts” who are reportedly “alarmed” by the organization’s newfound influence in schools.

In one example, an educator in Michigan — apparently so preoccupied with PragerU he even wrote his master’s thesis on it — audaciously referred to the organization as “cradle-to-grave marketing” that is trying to expand a “propaganda machine” in an effort to push the United States further to the right.

“PragerU provides the Republican party with rapid-response capabilities to disseminate messages masquerading as university-quality material,” Ryan Corso-Gonzales, an assistant professor at Central Michigan University, complained.

Another academic, Adrienne McCarthy — a researcher at Kansas State University — claimed PragerU acts as a “gateway organization,” which the Guardian further maintained is secretively propping up “radical beliefs” and “may eventually lead students even further to the right.”

In the article, McCarthy goes on to whine about PragerU’s classroom materials being “still accepted [in] normative society” (given that the content is actually nonpartisan) — a reality that the researcher reportedly finds “concerning.”

McCarthy also implied that PragerU’s desire to save western civilization is “apocalyptic rhetoric” — an amusing take, given that academia is known for pushing doomsday fear-mongering, such as the notion the world will soon end due to “global warming” or “climate change.”

The UK newspaper, meanwhile, ominously refers to PragerU’s educational material being approved for use as curriculum in schools as Dennis Prager’s “master plan,” painting the organization in a negative light simply because it is not an accredited university.

“Despite its name, it is not in fact a university, but rather a prolific content generator that has often been accused of spreading misleading information,” the Guardian asserts.

The article notes that PragerU is “an official vendor in multiple states, making its content easy to download and sanctioned for use,” citing Montana approving the organization as a licensed textbook dealer and its materials being available for use in classrooms in dozens of states.

“PragerU’s goal is to attract young people to its ideology, and it is increasingly making inroads in America’s educational systems,” the foreign newspaper further laments.

However, leftists who have spent years attacking PragerU as “not a real university,” are standing on much shakier ground, given that college students now have the opportunity to take the organization’s American History course, which will count toward an accredited degree.

Moreover, recent polling shows that a growing number of Americans have lost confidence in institutions deemed “accredited universities,” with many saying they have little or no trust in higher education.

“Our vision has always been to undo the damage of America’s education system and to provide a wholesome, patriotic education to Americans who seek to understand our country and seek to defend her from within,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit told the Guardian.

From there, the newspaper quotes Jonathan Jarry, a science communicator at McGill University, who dramatically declares, “I really do worry that PragerU material might potentially be used even more.”

“It’s almost like they’re filling the void,” he further frets.

University of Luxembourg researcher Catherine Tebaldi, meanwhile, grumbled of “a shift” in which PragerU has gone from an alternative to “traditional” education to “a main resource for parents.”

“That’s a scary shift for me,” Tebaldi ludicrously said to the Guardian.

Elsewhere in the hit piece, the newspaper calls into question PragerU’s credibility, claiming the organization’s materials “are not nearly sufficient to replace classroom curricula,” before selecting an animated video on Christopher Columbus to criticize.

In its apparent deep dive into PragerU’s extensive video collection, the Guardian likely stumbled upon Breitbart News’s presentation on Christopher Columbus in the organization’s Five-Minute Video series, but, regrettably, failed to mention it.

Watch Below:

In an obvious attempt to appear balanced, the newspaper goes on to acknowledge that “many teachers frustrated by their students’ academic performance” have been “successfully galvanized” by PragerU.

The article then quotes a few teachers who speak positively about PragerU, but undercuts their views with qualifiers they seem to consider pejoratives, aimed at a snobbish left-wing readership — noting that one teaches at a “Christian” institution, another at “a low-income school in Georgia,” while a third “works with home-schooled students.”

“Other instructors who identify as conservative are simply giddy to have materials that match their point of view,” the Guardian adds, using the adjective “giddy” — a word that carries a negative, almost mocking connotation, often implying excessive or frivolous enthusiasm.

On a separate note, the newspaper points out that PragerU is “is a tax-exempt non-profit and therefore cannot engage in political campaigning or related activity,” before implying the organization has a “cozy relationship” with President Donald Trump.

Notably, this is a common tactic used by left-wing outlets in an effort to cast suspicion on conservative non-profits, even when their activities remain fully compliant with tax-exempt rules.

Earlier this year, the White House launched an interactive mobile museum tour to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence. The museums, designed and created by PragerU, are traveling across the country, bringing immersive American history exhibits to communities everywhere.

When asked by the Guardian whether PragerU is “running a political operation,” co-founder Allen Estrin explained they “don’t have any political involvement with anybody,” adding that if a different party were in the White House, “I would like to think we would still be involved.”

“Realistically, that is a very unlikely hypothetical,” the newspaper argued — a claim that shrewd readers may immediately respond to with a knowing “Well, yes,” given how aggressively leftists work to exclude conservatives from the institutions they dominate, particularly academia.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.