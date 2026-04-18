Dem Sen. Murphy Accuses Trump of ‘Trying to End’ U.S. Democracy

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) accused President Donald Trump of “trying to end” the United States’ democracy, adding that Trump was “trying to seize control.”

While speaking in Spain at the Global Progressive Mobilisation conference, Murphy claimed that the U.S. was “in the middle” of a totalitarian takeover. Murphy also claimed that Trump was trying to gain control of the courts, law enforcement, media, and elections in the U.S.

“I want to bring you greetings, as well, from a nation that is in crisis,” Murphy said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat the gravity of what we face right now in the United States. This is the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War. Donald Trump in our country is trying to end our democracy.”

“We are not on the verge of a totalitarian takeover, we are in the middle of it. He is trying to seize control of our courts, of our law enforcement, of our media, of our elections,” Murphy said, claiming that the Trump’s “goal” was “oligarchic capture.”

The Democrat senator added that Trump “doesn’t believe in democratic equality” or “shared prosperity,” adding that Trump believes “only in the consolidation of wealth and the consolidation of power.”

Murphy’s comments come after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was defeated by his opponent, Péter Magyar, Breitbart News’s Kurt Zindulka reported:

Following a hotly contested campaign against his rival, Member of European Parliament Péter Magyar, and his upstart Tisza Party, a record turnout of over three-quarters of voters decided to turn the page from Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, which had ruled the country since 2010. With over two-thirds of the votes counted, Tisza held a lead of 53 per cent to 37 per cent, according to Magyar Nemzet, likely paving the way for a governing majority in the parliament.

Murphy also stated that the “victory in Hungary just a week ago” lifted the “sails” of people in the U.S., the Hill reported.

“‘So, I want us to make sure one more time that we give a hearty, loud thanks to the people of Hungary for saving their democracy and perhaps helping to save ours,” Murphy said.