Leftist activists and students disrupted an event with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attorney James Percival on Tuesday at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The event for Percival to speak to law students was hosted by the Federalist Society’s UCLA chapter, but it was disrupted when the protesters decided to make their opinions known, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Video footage shows a large crowd gathered in a hallway and the outlet said chants of “No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA,” were heard. Students booed and laughed when the event opened and as Percival began speaking:

In the video, one of the protesters holds a sign that reads “Fuck you loser” while other students use their phones to disrupt the event, with some shouting “Nazi.”

The Daily Bruin reported there were 150 protesters at the event, and around 50 of them exited the room when they learned Percival would only be asked pre-screened questions.

More video shows the students laughing and making noise during the event:

In a statement to Fox, UCLA Federalist Society chapter president Matthew Weinberg said Percival came to the school of law for “a good-faith academic discussion and was met with personal attacks, repeated interruptions, and organized disruption that prevented him from speaking.”

“As President of the UCLA Law Federalist Society and the event organizer, I saw students who came to hear and question a senior federal official denied that opportunity. If this is what it looks like for conservative law students trying to host a speaker at an American law school in 2026, we are not staying silent about it,” he added.

Before Tuesday’s event, a leftist campus group, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), urged activists to picket outside the school.

“UCLA must not give representatives of ICE and the Trump Administration a base to organize Trump’s campaign of racist ethnic cleansing of the U.S. and the Middle East,” its flyer read.

In his article about the event, law professor Jonathan Turley wrote it was fine to attend an event and ask hard questions or disagree with the speaker, but the students were trying to silence him:

These students find the expression of opposing views to be intolerable. Rather than engage the speaker with a substantive and civil discussion of policies and practices, they believe that spewing profanities, heckling, and drowning out a speaker are the proper way to engage those who hold different viewpoints. I commend Mr. Percival and the Federalist Society for their willingness to expose themselves to such abuse in an effort to foster a dialogue on these important issues.

Turley then criticized the school, writing, “UCLA has shown little interest in restoring viewpoint diversity on its campus. This is the university that has paid for a series of radical ‘resident activists’ to lecture students. It appears to have made activism a central part of its educational mission.”