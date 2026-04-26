Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is calling on Democrats to “stop playing politics” and fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secret Service after the third assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

“When will the DEMOCRATS stop playing politics and speak out against assassination attempts on our PRESIDENT? Enough is enough,” Scott said in a post to X on Sunday, the morning after a suspected shooter tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to attack President Trump and administration officials.

“This week, the Senate should put Democrats on record again and see how they vote. Will they decide now is a good time to finally fund Secret Service and all of DHS? Even after last night’s violence and ANOTHER assassination attempt against the President of the United States this shouldn’t be such a fight to get done,” the senator continued.

Scott pointed to the lapse in funding for DHS and Secret Service due to a Democrat-imposed standoff over immigration enforcement funding in Congress. On Thursday, Republicans adopted a budget resolution that would allow them to fund ICE and Border Patrol through reconciliation to bypass Democrat opposition.

“Democrats have REFUSED to pay Secret Service agents for over 70 DAYS. The very agents that put their lives on the line to protect others and keep our nation safe. The Democrats need to give up this RIDICULOUS political stunt and FULLY FUND DHS,” Scott concluded.

Last week, Secret Service director Sean Curran warned that the coming years through 2028 will require more resources for the agency and said the workforce is not staffed enough to handle the FIFA World Cup, the 2028 Olympics, and the 2028 presidential election.

The Secret Service has asked for more funding to hire 852 new positions to handle the demand, as well as funding to train local law enforcement to help with events that need heavy-lifting.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.