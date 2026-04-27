The assassination attempt that authorities thwarted at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner on Saturday shows “just how radicalized the American left is becoming,” Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chuck DeVore said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked DeVore what he made of the chaos that unfolded Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, and DeVore said it truly “shows just how radicalized the American left is becoming.”

“It’s amazing to me that you have people like, well, gee, we have no idea why he did what he did,” he pointed out. Notably, former President Barack Obama is among those who have said that the alleged gunman’s motives remain unclear, despite the would-be shooter’s very clear manifesto.

“He left a manifesto,” DeVore pointed out. “He told the people that arrested him what his intentions were. It’s pretty obvious what his intentions were and why he became radicalized.”

“I think that’s the number one thing we have. We have a huge problem in this nation, especially within higher education. And I think the other factor is what the president’s been saying about his big, beautiful ballroom. And had you had that structure available, none of this would have happened, because everyone would have been checked as they came into the White House complex,” he pointed out, noting it is “extremely difficult to secure an active hotel where you have guests coming in and out of the hotel.”

DeVore said he has been to that particular hotel several times, describing it as a “nightmare from the standpoint of trying to secure it.”

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He added, “And of course, you saw the result of that with this guy who, my goodness, he was moving fast when he blew by that Secret Service checkpoint, wasn’t he?”

When asked about the National Guard’s role in these types of events, given his status as a former California National Guardsman, DeVore described them as a “very flexible force that can be added in, kind of thickening the outer ring of defense” or “helping with traffic, of course, providing communication services.”

“They’re not going to necessarily be used in the closest ring of defense, because that’s not what they’re trained for, right? The bottom line is, most of them are infantry, but infantry is very flexible. You can ask infantry to do a lot of things. It’s just that they aren’t necessarily going to do it as efficiently as entities that are specifically trained for the task,” he added.

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