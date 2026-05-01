‘Get Your F—ing Hand Out of My Face’: CNN’s Jennings Gets into Heated Exchange with Liberal over Iran

[WARNING: Adult language]

Thursday on CNN’s “NewsNight,” Republican analyst Scott Jennings got into a heated exchange with so-called anti-Trump influencer Adam Mockler.

Partial transcript as follows:

JENNINGS: Who is the aggressor here?

PANELIST KAT ABUGHAZALEH: Us. We are the aggressor against. We launched this war, yes, just because it all exists.

JENNINGS: Against Iran? Did all of U.S. history exist before the last eight weeks to you, or just eight weeks?

MOCKLER: Listen, we all know —

JENNINGS: I mean, honestly, they have been at war with us for 47 years.

MOCKLER: We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with the letter I-R-A-, that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt. I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now, this war is failing.

JENNINGS: Eight weeks is endless to you?

MOCKLER: OK. You said it was going to be six weeks.

JENNINGS: Is that — you have the attention span of a gnat.

MOCKLER: Wait a minute, dude. Hold on–

JENNINGS: Is that what you have? OK.

MOCKLER: When I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way. Wait, one more time–

JENNINGS: Not going– not going your way?

MOCKLER: Give me one– name me one political concession–

JENNINGS: Get your fucking hand out of my face, first of all!

MOCKLER: Name one political concession–

HOST ABBY PHILLIP: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Woah, woah, woah. Guys, excuse me.

JENNINGS: I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face.

PHILLIP: Everybody, everybody hang tight, okay?

JENNINGS: Honestly.

PHILLIP: No, everybody, calm down. OK? We’re having a debate. You can respond to the points that he’s making.

MOCKLER: Can you name a political concession that we’ve gotten?

PHILLIP: We’re not.

PANELIST GERALDO RIVERA: Flashback to the war the skinheads had at my studio.

MOCKLER: I would be mad about it–

PHILLIP: OK. Scott, you can respond and then move on.

JENNINGS: We have a very simple goal: to keep terrorists and a terrorist regime from having a nuclear weapon that can threaten the United States, our interests in the region, our allies in Europe, anybody else in the world.

MOCKLER: So you can’t answer the question.

JENNINGS: That is our goal.

MOCKLER: Thank you. I would get mad too.