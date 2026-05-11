Exclusive — Sen. Dave McCormick: AI Revolution Powering ‘Most Consequential Moment in our Lifetimes’

The AI revolution is the “most consequential moment in our lifetimes,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) said during an event with Breitbart News.

Speaking about the intersection of AI and energy, McCormick said it is “the most consequential moment in history.”

“But just think about it. Has there ever been a moment in human history where the pace of change has been so fast and accelerating?” the Republican senator asked, pointing out that this specific technology is changing at “breakneck speed” and pointing to the way AI has affected several sectors — from defense to everyday life.

The senator described it as a “profound change for society.”

“And as you say, you can’t say AI without saying energy, because energy innovation in the energy revolution is a prerequisite of being able to scale the AI and the compute power necessary to drive this innovation,” McCormick said.

“And I think America and the world is certainly waking up to that,” he continued, telling the audience that he wants his state, Pennsylvania, to stand as an AI leader in the country.

“The reason we think we’re all positioned to do that is because… we’ve been lagging as a country on our energy production capabilities because of misplaced priorities over regulation, really being hijacked by the environmental activists, and we’re now just awakening with President Trump’s leadership to what energy dominance really means,” McCormick said, emphasizing that they are making “great steps” in that direction. However, he said those steps must keep up with the breakneck pace of AI.

“We’re in a race — not just with China, but we’re in a race to have the energy capability to keep up. And as I tell our governor, Governor Shapiro, who’s a Democrat in Pennsylvania, I say we’re also in a race with Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Texas, because the capital needed to support the energy infrastructure,” he added, stressing the need for supporting AI and the “talent.”

“We want to make sure Pennsylvania and America is the place that the capital and the talent land to ensure our leadership,” he added.

WATCH the event below: