Three illegal aliens from Chile have been accused of burglarizing a residence in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and are suspected of burglarizing several other residences in the state.

Chilean illegal aliens Enjerbet Rojas Silva, 19 years old, Leandro Pino Uribe, 20 years old, and Luciano Silva Cifuentes, 26 years old, have been arrested by the Mequon Police Department and charged with a home burglary in Delafield, Wisconsin.

According to prosecutors, the trio broke into the residence through a glass patio door and stole about 100 pieces of jewelry. Police believe the burglary matches methods used in several other home burglaries in neighboring towns.

The three illegal aliens remain in jail on bond while awaiting a hearing on December 17.

The arrests come after federal prosecutors charged seven Chilean nationals in February with breaking into the multi-million dollar homes of professional athletes like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce.

A South American theft ring, based in Chile, is allegedly responsible for sending the nationals to the United States for the sole purpose of burglarizing wealthy Americans.

Despite years of prosecutions against Chilean nationals for traveling to the U.S. to commit home burglaries, the State Department continues to keep Chile on the Visa Waiver Program, which allows nationals from the country to travel to the U.S. without having to secure a visa.

