Nolte: Tom Steyer Says Warner Bros. Merger Is ‘Right-Wing Takeover’ (Let’s Hope So)

Struggling California gubernatorial candidate, billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer, says he is concerned that the likely merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount is “a right-wing takeover of media.”

Well, gee, I certainly hope so.

“This is a right-wing takeover of media,” Steyer told the far-left Hollywood Reporter earlier this week. “Just the continued attempt by the right-wing to control information. You know, when you’re trying to have a coup, the two things you control are the army and the TV stations.”

“I am one of the people in this world who thought that Ted Turner was an ace — incredibly creative, incredibly forward-thinking,” Steyer added. “And to take the news network [CNN] that brought you the Iraq War and basically was the most trusted place in news, and turning it over to one of Donald Trump’s cronies — are you kidding?”

HAHAHAHA, even Steyer admits CNN “was” the most trusted name in news. “Was” as in past tense, and is no more.

You see, if the merger goes through as expected, David Ellison will control CNN (a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence), and David Ellison is friendly with President Trump.

First, it’s hilarious that Steyer is talking to the Hollywood Reporter about partisan media monopolies, when the Hollywood Reporter is owned by one of the single-most monopolized (and partisan) media groups on the planet, Penske Media.

Get this… Penske publishes Variety, Rolling Stone, Deadline Hollywood, Billboard, Hollywood Reporter, and IndieWire. Penske also owns Dick Clark Productions, which owns the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards, Streamy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards.

That’s a monopoly, folks.

Here’s another left-wing monopoly….

ABC-CBS-NBC-MSNOW-NPR-PBS-Washington Post-Time-New York Times-LA Times-CNN-Disney-Netflix-YouTube-Facebook-Amazon-Comcast-Bloomberg…

In that ocean of leftist organizations, Steyer is freaking out about a “takeover” because one of them might become a little less left-wing with Ellison in charge.

Well, I certainly hope so.

In fact, I hope Ellison is planning a “right-wing takeover” of the media. He probably isn’t. After all, he took over CBS News, and CBS News is still shit, but it is long past time for a “right-wing takeover” of the media.

Steyer screams “right-wing takeover” and the Penske Death Star headlines “right-wing takeover” as though “right-wing takeover” is a bad thing.

It’s not.

Opening the borders to the Third World while imprisoning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers is a bad thing, which is what Steyer has pledged to do as California’s governor.

I hope Steyer wins. Watching California burn is a lot more entertaining than watching California’s movies and TV shows.