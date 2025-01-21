Nolte: ‘Elon’s Nazi Salute’ Marks First Media Hoax of Trump’s Second Term

The regime media wasted no time launching its Hoax Machine. Within hours of Donald Trump being sworn in as our 47th president, these disgraced and increasingly irrelevant serial liars tried to fool America into believing Elon Musk threw out a couple of Nazi salutes.

What Musk did was not at all confusing to decent people. Speaking to a crowd of Trump supporters Monday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, he said, “I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.”

Then he touches his heart and makes a gesture throwing his heart out to the crowd. Then he literally says, “Thank you. My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured, thanks to you.”

CNN just lost a defamation suit and here are a couple of CNN’s basement-ratings harpies defaming Elon Musk by removing all of the context from the moment — and by “context,” I mean the audio where he says “My heart goes out to you.” Without the only context that matters, of course, it looks like a Nazi salute.

CNN sucks.

PBS did the same. Nowhere in this “Sieg Heil” xweet do the taxpayer-funded welfare queens mention Musk saying, “My heart goes out to you.”

Here’s the actual PBS report where the welfare queens act confused and mention the “heart goes out to you” line as an afterthought, as though it wasn’t the answer to their fake confusion:

Musk responded via Xwitter with, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” followed by a sleeping emoji.

The far-left Time.

The proven liars at the Atlantic.

The far-left Deadline.

And on and on…

People make this gesture all the time. That might be a surprise to some of you, but the fact it’s surprising is not your fault because when the people below do it, no one on the right makes a big deal of it. Why? Because 1) we’re not stupid, 2) we need not invent controversies to mock and criticize these losers, and 3) our credibility means something to us.

What you have here is a corporate media that is totally demoralized, totally defeated, and looking only to convince itself that this deliberately dishonest garbage and race-baiting still works.

Normal People understand the difference between “Sieg Heil!” and “My heart goes out to you.”

Normal People understand that as thousands of leftist students and academics marched across America’s elite campuses in solidarity Hamas, this same media worked overtime to spin this antisemitic hate as free speech.

Normal People understand the difference between calling for an “intifada revolution” during Passover and “My heart goes out to you.”

What we have here is the behavior of a demoralized legacy media desperate to attack but having no idea how to attack, so the old and corrupt reflexes kick in. Actually, it’s more like the twitch of a godless jackal dying of the rabies it gave itself.

Whatever. Any opportunity to add to my list is welcome… We should now look at this list as the corporate media’s suicide note:

Enjoy the twitches, Normal People.

The revolution has only begun.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.