Republicans are “leveling out the scales” and are going to “obliterate” the Democrats in swing districts in the midterm elections, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during a discussion on Breitbart News Daily .

Gruters highlighted the “massive” redistricting wins for the GOP in the last several weeks and said he expects more.

“I think South Carolina called their special session last night, and expect more states to go soon, and so what we’ve done is, you know, we’ve accumulated an overwhelming financial advantage, and so we are starting to deploy some of these resources in the states,” he said, pointing to battleground states, specifically.

Gruters also pointed out that a decade ago, there were far more swing seats up for grabs – 50-70 – but that has all changed because of redistricting and gerrymandering that has occurred at the hands of Democrats. Now there are “about 25 to 30 competitive seats, tossups around the country.”

“We’re going to obliterate these guys, and so we’re deploying assets, making sure that we not only have our get out the vote operation, our field staffers on the ground, we also are deploying election integrity staffers to all these states to make sure that we build up and have a bigger presence in 2024 where we completely dominated at all these things across the board,” he previewed.

When asked for his tally on how many GOP seats will be gained after redistricting efforts wrap up in various states, including South Carolina, Gruters estimated 10-12 pickups for Republicans.

“And what’s interesting about that is, I think when I started as chairman, I think that the number was seven to nine,” he said, defending Republican efforts to push back on Democrats, who have gerrymandered for years.

“These guys have been cheating for three decades,” he said.

“I think, Republicans overall have always said, you know, this takes a moral high ground. We don’t need to engage in these type of activities. The Vice President had it right, you know,” the RNC Chairman continued. “We’re leveling out the scales. These guys have been using it as a tactic for three decades, and it’s about time Republicans followed suit.”

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