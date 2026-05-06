Exclusive — Ambassador Monica Crowley: ‘You Have to Have God’ to Restore Nation to ‘Core Pillars’

God is essential to restore America back to its core principles, Ambassador Monica Crowley told Breitbart News during an event on Wednesday, detailing her work leading the historic Freedom 250 semiquincentennial celebration.

The first major event celebrating America’s 250th birthday is just around the corner with “Rededicate 250” taking place May 17 on the National Mall. It is described as a “National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving” which will feature both faith and political leaders joining together to thank God for his providence and rededicate to Him moving forward. And in order to move forward to the next 250 years, Crowley said, it is essential to refocus on God and acknowledge His hand on our nation.

“President Trump’s big project is to restore America back to her foundational principles of individual liberty, economic freedom, and self-governance, and restore power back to the people. That’s what Make America Great Again is really all about,” she said. “So in order to restore our nation back to those core pillars, you have to have God.”

“Our Founding Fathers in so many of their documents and their letters refer to God and how they couldn’t do what they did in establishing our exceptional country without the hand of God on them, and they recognized that at the time,” she said, explaining that, once again, America is in a position where it must realize that it cannot move forward without God’s help.

“So now here we are, 250 years later, restoring the Republic, and we certainly cannot do it without him. So this is why we decided that we were going to have the national prayer event on the National Mall as really the first big event to kick off a whole series of events of celebration,” she said, previewing Rededicate 250.

“It is really a national jubilee of prayer, faith, repentance, redemption, and thanksgiving for all of the blessings that we have had in this country for the last 250 years. It’s about renewing our personal faith in God. It’s about coming together as a national community to restore this nation as one nation under God,” she said.

There have been times the nation lost its way while collectively denying faith in God, she continued. A lot of this occurred with the birth of modern day progressivism, which moved the country towards secularism in society.

“And I think what we are trying to do is restore the nation back to its moorings of faith,” she said, noting the Founding Fathers — particularly George Washington — made their dependence on God clear in their letters.

“They knew that their mission was blessed,” she said.

Crowley added, “And what we wanted to do with this event is really bring the American people, bring the country, back in one big celebration of faith and restoration — a return, if you will, to God.”

WATCH the event below: