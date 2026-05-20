Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) revealed that she had filed legislation “proposing a constitutional amendment” that would prevent foreign-born United States citizens from serving in Congress or as federal judges.

In a post on X, Mace pointed out that lawmakers like Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) were all born in other countries. Mace added that lawmakers like Omar, Thanedar, and Jayapal were “making clear every single day their loyalty is not to America.”

“Ilhan Omar. Shri Thanedar. Pramila Jayapal. All born in foreign countries, none were citizens by birth,” Mace wrote. “All sitting in the United States Congress. All making clear every single day their loyalty is not to America.”

Mace continued to explain that the joint resolution proposes “a constitutional amendment to require Members of Congress, federal judges, and Senate-confirmed officers to be natural born citizens.”

“This is the same standard the President and Vice President are already required to meet,” Mace pointed out.

Mace continued to point out that people serving as lawmakers and “confirming America’s judges” should have a loyalty to the U.S., and “not any other country.”

While Mace only mentioned Omar, Thanedar, and Jayapal, “there are 26 members of Congress who are naturalized U.S. citizens,” the Hill reported.

In a statement to the outlet, Thanedar criticized Mace “making racist and xenophobic attacks” against him, Omar, and Jayapal, instead of trying to help people struggling with the price of gas or health care.

“Gas prices have skyrocketed, people can’t afford healthcare, and housing is through the roof,” Thanedar told the outlet. “Instead of working to solve people’s problems, Rep. Mace is making racist and xenophobic attacks against me and my colleagues.”

In a post on X, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus pointed out that lawmakers such as Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) had been born outside of the U.S.

“Bernie Moreno. Juan Ciscomani. Carlos Gimenez. Young Kim. Victoria Spartz,” the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus wrote. “None of them were U.S. citizens at birth. What about them? This is just a disgusting excuse to target Democratic Representatives who serve our nation honorably. There is no limit to the hypocrisy.”