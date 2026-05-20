Graham Platner, a Democrat candiate for U.S. Senate in Maine, once complained of a “loophole” closing that permitted military contractors to have relations with Thailand prostitutes.

Under the name “P-Hustle,” Platner reportedly wrote on a Reddit post in June 2019 that military contractors could spend their time “banging hookers in Thailand instead of getting b*tched at by the wife back home.”

“Spend your leave banging hookers in Thailand instead of getting b*tched at by the wife back home, and you could sell it as avoiding federal income tax,” Platner wrote. “Once the Afghans started using our paychecks as a personal piggy bank, that whole loophole disappeared.”

Platner admitted to using the handle after the Maine Monitor reported about his Reddit posts.

“Hell, with those DoD static contracts, those poor bastards literally are just making 65 a year,” Platner posted. “Sadly, the Afghan tax f***ed everybody on the 330 game.”

Platner’s Reddit history has come under significant scrutiny in the past two weeks. In another post, he appeared to cruelly mock an American soldier “caught on camera taking fire from the Taliban in Afghanistan,” per the New York Post.

The viral helmet footage showed how Pfc. Ted Daniels moved into the open as a diversion tactic to help his squad mates get to safety. But Platner saw him as a “dumb motherf—er” who “didn’t deserve to live.” “This video never gets old. Dumb mother—er didn’t deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat ass wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt,” Platner, then a 34-year-old, chided on his burner Reddit account. “Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s— decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

Another post featured Platner admitting to masturbating in a porta-potty.

“I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portashitter … that blue water smell conditioned me,” Platner wrote in a March 2017 post.

Platner also previously faced citicism for a Nazi-linked tattoo, an affiliation that he has denied.