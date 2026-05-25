Google Appeals Antitrust Ruling, Claims Billions in Payments to Apple Didn’t Influence Search Decision

Google has filed an appeal against a 2024 antitrust ruling that determined the company violated competition laws by paying billions to become the default search engine on Apple’s iPhone devices.

MacRumors reports that in a legal filing submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Google contested the lower court’s determination that its search dominance stemmed from anticompetitive practices rather than legitimate business competition. The company argued that the district court erred in its conclusion about the nature of Google’s market success.

Google’s legal team maintained that the company achieved its market position through superior product development, greater financial investment in research and development, and more dedicated effort compared to competitors. According to the filing, these factors led Apple to independently select Google Search as the default option on its devices, not the $20 billion a year Google pays the iPhone giant.

“Whether or not Google has monopoly power, Google did nothing that ‘harm[ed] the competitive process,'” the filing stated. “It did not impede its rivals’ opportunity to make—or Apple’s and Mozilla’s ability to choose—a better offer. Indeed, there is no finding—or even any evidence—that Google’s customers would have chosen a rival, even in the absence of the challenged agreements. Google just prevailed in the marketplace fair and square.”

The appeal emphasized that Apple maintained complete freedom to distribute and promote alternative search engines. Google pointed to the Safari browser settings, which offer users various browser options, as evidence that consumers have access to competing services. The company suggested that any perceived exclusivity identified by the district court reflected Apple’s independent business decisions rather than restrictive practices imposed by Google.

Google’s appeal seeks to overturn the remedies imposed following the antitrust ruling, widely considered a slap on the wrist. Under the current court order, Google must share search data with competitors, provide information about user interactions with its search platform, and syndicate its search results to rival companies. These requirements are scheduled to take effect unless Google’s appeal proves successful.

The appeal also specifically addresses the inclusion of AI companies among those who would receive access to Google’s data. Google requested that generative AI firms such as OpenAI be excluded from data-sharing requirements, arguing that these products did not exist during the time period examined in the Department of Justice’s original case. “AI companies are already succeeding as wildly as any technology in human history without any need to free-ride on Google’s success,” the filing asserted.

The financial arrangement between Google and Apple has long been a subject of scrutiny, with Google reportedly paying Apple billions of dollars annually for the default search engine position in Safari. This revenue-sharing agreement formed a central component of the antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The remedies imposed by the court stopped short of completely prohibiting Google’s agreements with Apple. While Google cannot enter into exclusive contracts for search engine distribution, the company remains permitted to compensate Apple for inclusion as a search engine option on iPhone devices. The Department of Justice had initially sought more severe consequences, including forcing Google to divest its Chrome browser and potentially sell off the Android operating system, but these measures were not implemented.

The court-ordered remedies officially took effect on February 3, though actual implementation has been delayed due to unresolved technical details. A five-member Technical Committee established by the presiding judge has not yet finalized license terms, privacy safeguards, or criteria determining which companies qualify as competitors eligible to receive Google’s data.

Read more at MacRumors here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.