Trump Calls for Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Others to Join Abraham Accords

President Donald Trump is calling on Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle East countries to join the Abraham Accords amid progress in negotiations toward a deal with Iran.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump revealed that during a phone call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, he urged countries to join the Abraham Accords, which were established in his first term:

During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.

The UAE and Bahrain were the first members of the pact, established in 2020. The Abraham Accords normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries that are part of the coalition, which also include Kazakhstan, Morocco, and Sudan.

“It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” Trump wrote.

Trump called on Saudi Arabia and Qatar to lead the way by signing onto the Abraham Accords, adding that if they do not, they should not be part of a potential peace deal with Iran.

“It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World. Its level of Importance and Prestige will be unparalleled!” the president said.

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“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention,” he added.

He also noted that there have been discussions to potentially include Iran in the Abraham Accords.

“In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special!” he wrote.

“This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it,” he continued.