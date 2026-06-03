MAGA: Gallup Survey Shows Cultural Shift as Support for LGBTQIAAP2S+ Issues Falls from Peak

Support for LGBTQIAAP2S+ issues has fallen from its peak, a Gallup survey released Wednesday revealed, pointing to a shifting cultural tone.

Gallup found that support for LGBTQIAAP2S+ issues is finally seeing a “slide back” after years of growing support. The survey asked about attitudes toward same sex marriage, the morality of same sex relationships, and “changing one’s gender.”

While most Americans still support same sex marriage, for instance, this is down six percentage points from its peak in 2022 and 2023, now sitting at 65 percent. Further, 62 percent say having a lesbian or gay relationship is morally acceptable, but Gallup explains this percentage “has not been lower since 2016.”

Less than half, 38 percent, also say changing one’s gender is morally acceptable, reflecting an eight-point drop over the past five years.

According to Gallup:

Between 1996 and 2022, the percentage of U.S. adults in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage increased by 44 points, from 27 percent to 71 percent. In 2024, the figure dipped to 69 percent, and it has shown a marginal decline each year since. Gallup first asked about the morality of same-sex relations in 2001, when 40 percent said they were morally acceptable. By 2022, 71 percent held that view, before a sharp drop to 64 percent in 2023, holding at about that level during the past three years. When Gallup first asked about changing one’s gender in 2021, 46 percent found it morally acceptable, and 51 percent found it morally wrong. Today, those numbers stand at 38 percent and 57 percent, respectively.

Gallup found that the change in sentiment mainly resides with Republicans. In 2021 and 2022, over half, 55 percent, of Republicans were in support of same-sex marriage, but that figure has since declined to just 37 percent. Independent support has also dropped six points, dipping to 67 percent support.

The survey also found a 21-point drop among Republicans considering gay or lesbian relations to be morally acceptable. Now, just 35 percent of Republicans consider it morally acceptable.

The survey was conducted May 1-17, 2026.

The shift is evident when one examines the reality of the second Trump term, as Americans craved a nation that halted the incessant LGBTQIAAP2S+ agenda pushed particularly upon children. That, in many ways, came to its breaking point in the summer of 2023, as corporate queering reached stunning levels (offering pride-themed items for children, including clothing labeled as “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions”) and the Biden administration holding pride celebrations at the White House with outlandish transgender guests — one of whom flashed his fake breasts publicly.

As Breitbart News reported, retailers majorly scaled back their pride-themed apparel this year. Target, for instance — one of the worst offenders during the Biden administration — does not even appear to have any gay pride items for children. Retailers are most certainly taking cues from the public, and Trump’s administration has set the tone, making it clear that it was taking a stand against the left’s attempts to indoctrinate children with a radical sexual agenda.

Further, for the second year in a row, the Trump administration avoided recognizing pride month. Unlike the Biden years, no federal agency posted “pride” propaganda on social media.