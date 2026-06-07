Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) told Breitbart News Saturday that President Donald Trump’s stellar jobs numbers this week show that Trump has been “right the entire time.”

Moore spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the Labor Department this week found that the U.S. economy added 172,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent. Economic data also found that the average weekly paycheck for a nonsupervisory durable goods factory worker is up 7.4 percent compared to last year. The three-month moving average of monthly job growth moved up to 188,333 in May.

“These are huge numbers,” Moore said on Breitbart News Saturday.

The West Virginia Republican said, “Remember what our Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. Last year is when we set the table and this year was going to be the feast.”

“We’re in the feast right now,” he added.

Moore added, “The president has been right the entire time.”

The congressman noted that when Joe Biden was president he would often receive positive job growth; however, the jobs numbers would often get “revised down quietly afterwards.”

In comparison, he said, “these numbers are being revised up.”

Moore said, “President Trump is not going to apologize for what’s going to make America great again. And, one of those things is coal.”

The president this week announced a $700 million investment in restarting coal-fired power plants, which would lead to the building of a coal-fired power plant and create 1.6 gigawatts of energy.

He said this would be “great” for West Virginians and for the American people and that it is “really important” as America competes against China for the AI race, which is “going to take a lot of power.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.