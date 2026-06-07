Firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) may have established a first for a congresswoman with her salutation in response to a question from a reporter as she walked outside the U.S. Capitol.

“Fuck you, first of all,” she said to the Fox News Digital reporter.

The journalist had asked Boebert about affair allegations between her and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

Massie lost his Kentucky primary race last month after the president branded him “the worst Republican congressman in history.”

“If you’re gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control,” she continued in video that has since gone viral. “So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for.”

The outburst came after Boebert had been calmly discussing President Trump’s efforts to unseat Republican incumbents and Massie’s political future, Fox News reported later.

“I think most of the folks that have lost their primaries, they were backfiring on the GOP agenda — Cassidy, Cornyn,” Boebert replied, according to the outlet.

“I mean, obviously Thomas Massie is the only one that I’m a little sad about,” she said.

However, the interview went off the rails when the reporter ventured into a question about her alleged personal behavior.

According to Fox News:

The former congressional staffer Cynthia West, who previously worked for Rep. Victoria Spartz, (R-IN), accused Massie of bragging to her about an alleged sexual encounter with Boebert within weeks of his wife’s death. West also accused Massie of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination lawsuit she was pursuing against Spartz, an ally of Massie. The allegations surfaced just a week before Massie lost his House seat in the May 19 Republican primary.

But the congresswoman was having none of that subject.

“I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and their crazy shit that they do,” Boebert told the reporter as she walked away.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.