Poll: Key Trump Policies See Majority Support

Most Americans actually approve of key policies of President Donald Trump, a Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey examined a variety of issues — from the deportation of illegal aliens to banning biological men from competing in women’s sports. It identified the top ten policies supported by a majority.

Lowering prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients and low-income patients reigned as the issue with the most support — 85 percent — with strong agreement across the political spectrum.

Perhaps surprisingly, 80 percent across the board support deporting immigrants who are here illegally and who committed additional crimes, and 78 percent support “undertaking a full-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government expenditures.”

The remaining issues include:

Allowing employers to provide standalone health insurance coverage for fertility benefits (similar to how dental and vision is offered): 76 percent support;

Capping credit card interest rates at 10 percent for one year: 72 percent support;

Banning large institutional investors from buying single-family homes: 71 percent support;

Launch a government-run website for consumers to buy drugs directly from manufacturers at discounts of 50 percent or higher: 68 percent support;

Eliminating all preferences by race in the hiring and awarding of government contracts: 65 percent support;

Banning men who have undergone operations and taken hormones to become women from girls’ sports: 65 percent support;

Raise fitness and readiness standards in the military on a gender-neutral basis: 65 percent support.

There is majority support for other Trump policies as well, although they are considered more divisive. For instance, 63 percent agree with “declaring that there are only two genders male and female in all government forms and programs,” while 37 percent disagree. Notably, only 41 percent of Democrats agree with this view.

Majorities, albeit smaller ones, also support using the U.S. military to target cartel drug smugglers in Latin America (62 percent), placing reciprocal tariffs on countries that have tariffs on U.S. goods (61 percent), tightening voter ID requirements for the 2026 Congressional midterm elections (59 percent), deporting all immigrants who are here illegally (56 percent), and more.

A slight majority disapprove of hiring additional border patrol and ICE agents to conduct immigration raids, as well as making cuts to Medicaid programs by adding work requirements for those ages 64 and up.

The survey was taken May 29-31, 2026, among 1,725 registered voters. It has a +/- 2.4 percent margin of error.