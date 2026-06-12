Reality television star and Republican candidate for Los Angeles mayor Spencer Pratt announced that, now that the “campaign portion” of his mission to save the city was over, it was “war.” He added that he had “recordings” that would make one of the remaining candidates “resign in shame.”

In a post on X, Pratt shared a video questioning whether people thought they could get rid of him “that easily,” after Bass and Raman were declared the winners in the primary for the Los Angeles mayoral race. Pratt continued to reveal that he had a recording of one of the candidates “doing and saying something” that would make them resign, adding that he was “saving it for the general election.”

“Hey, morons, I didn’t get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed. You enjoy your worthless meetings at City Hall,” Pratt stated. “I’m going to be lighting you up every single day, now that I don’t have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don’t have a campaign, laws hamstringing me now. It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles.”

Pratt continued to note that Los Angeles residents were “stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems,” adding that it was a choice between “dumb and dumber.”

Pratt, who announced that he was running for Los Angeles mayor in January, a year after he lost his home in the Palisades Fire, added that major developers, business owners and entrepreneurs had been messaging him and telling him, “they’re packing up and leaving town.”

“My goal hasn’t changed. I’ve been laser focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them,” Pratt continued. “If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait, we have some recordings of one of your insulting candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame. I was saving it for the general election. Go ahead and pick your demon, certify your choice, and then you get to see it.”

Pratt continued to state that Bass and Raman should ask themselves if it was “possible that one” of their employees had a recording of them “doing or saying something that would force” them to resign in disgrace.

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported that Bass and Raman were projected to have won the Los Angeles mayoral racea after Raman overtook Pratt in receiving more votes while Pratt’s lead “declined as mail-in votes were tallied throughout the week.”