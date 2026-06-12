President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. military killed Niño Guerrero, the leader of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, in what he described as a “swift and lethal kinetic strike” carried out by U.S. Southern Command at his direction.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, calling Tren de Aragua “one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.” Trump said the operation fulfilled a campaign promise to target violent foreign criminals and terrorist organizations operating against the United States.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero,” Trump wrote.

The president added that former President Joe Biden’s border policies allowed members of Tren de Aragua to enter the United States, saying the previous administration opened the southern border to “millions of Illegal Criminals” and allowed the gang to commit violent crimes against Americans.

In his statement, Trump referenced several crime victims, including 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray and 22-year-old Laken Riley, saying the military operation delivered justice for victims and their families.

“During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly [sic], and countless other beautiful souls,” Trump wrote. “With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones.”

Trump also highlighted actions his administration has taken against the gang, including designating Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, deporting criminal illegal aliens, and targeting drug cartels. The president said the operation was coordinated with the Venezuelan government.

The strike eliminated a safe haven for Tren de Aragua members and demonstrated his administration’s commitment to pursuing transnational criminal organizations.

“As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drug lords anytime, anyplace,” Trump said.

Authorities in the United States and across Latin America have linked Tren de Aragua to a wide range of crimes, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering, and robbery. U.S. prosecutors have also accused members of the Venezuelan gang of racketeering, sex trafficking, firearms offenses, and violent attacks carried out in furtherance of the organization’s criminal enterprise.