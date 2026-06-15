Nolte: Support for Gender Transition Plummets Among Women

How quickly the LGBT movement went from, “You’re a bigot if you don’t let us get married” to “You’re a bigot if you don’t let men compete in women’s sports, give men access to women’s bathrooms, and allow men to watch your daughter shower in the locker room.”

Some of us tried to warn you and were attacked as bigots for saying that the left never stops and would not stop at same-sex marriage…

And here we are with Pandora’s Box wide open.

From “Leave us alone” to “You better participate and like it” in about four seconds.

Steamrolling the public into accepting this madness using the sheep’s clothing of “tolerance” and “acceptance” was always the plan. Normalizing transsexuals, demanding we accept (and repeat) the lie that men can magically transform into women, and demoralizing the public by giving transsexuals rights no one else has (like cheating in sports) was always the plan, as was making us guilty through our silence as children were sexualized and permanently mutilated. That’s how communists and fascists have always operated to control the public: steamroll us, force us to lie, demoralize us, and make us complicit in accepting the unspeakable.

Thankfully, this is still America, a country with a First Amendment, which has allowed Normal People to speak the truth about these horrors, make their case, and create a long-overdue backlash against this madness.

And at long last, that backlash has arrived…

“A new Gallup poll shows that fewer Americans believe it is moral for someone to change his gender. In 2021, 46 percent of Americans said it was morally acceptable, but five years later, only 38 percent of Americans think so,” reports the Daily Signal. “But the most notable change, in my view, was among women.”

Get a load of this:

In 2021, half of women believed it was morally acceptable for someone to change his gender. Today, only 38 percent of women believe that — a drop of 12 percentage points.

So, what happened?

First off, America has tolerated transsexuals for as long as I’ve been alive, which is nearing a hundred years.

Our attitude was the most American of attitudes: Live and let live. You want to prance around in high heels and a skirt? No one cares. You want to cut off your pecker? No one cares. As a culture and country, we were indifferent to transsexuals.

Then came the bullshit about, “We just want to get married…” And suddenly, indifference was no longer acceptable. We must bake the cake. We must agree that Bruce Jenner is a chick. We must look the other way as accomplishments, awards, trophies, and scholarships were stolen from actual females. We must cheer a male boxer winning Olympic gold for battering a woman. We must allow men who are either mentally ill or enjoying a sexual fetish to have access to private women’s spaces, including shelters, bathrooms, locker rooms, and prisons. We must pretend a guy in a bikini isn’t creepy.

It was madness, and for a time, the psyop worked thanks in large part to a corrupt news media, a fascist social media, and a greedy medical community. They all plotted to smear and blacklist anyone who questioned the Trans Dogma.

Then people like Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, those who took a real reputational, financial, and career risk, began to speak out, and others followed suit until the truth about the horrors and injustice of this obscene ideology became impossible to deny.

Honestly, all they really had to do was leave the kids alone, and they couldn’t do that.