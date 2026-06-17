Republicans Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul Rally Behind Trump’s Iran Deal

Several Republicans rallied behind President Donald Trump’s Memorandum of Understanding, which the United States and Iran have signed.

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rand Paul (R-KY) were among the Republicans who praised the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and pointed out that the people “attacking Trump’s Iran deal are the architects of every failed intervention.”

“I just had a very lengthy and productive discussion with @SEPeaceMissions @SteveWitkoff about the state of play regarding Iran,” Graham wrote in a post on X. “After this discussion, it is my opinion that signing the MOU will be beneficial to the United States, in as much as the Strait of Hormuz will begin to open, and the hostilities with Iran will stop.”

Graham continued: “Whether or not the United States can reach an acceptable, verifiable deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program and other issues is yet to be determined, but I see little downside to trying.”

“I’ve spent my career warning against regime change wars, nation-building, and endless military entanglements,” Paul wrote in a post on X. “The same voices now attacking Trump’s Iran deal are the architects of every failed intervention of my lifetime. This war must end. I stand with President Trump on peace.”

Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) also noted that there was a “lot of disinformation, misinformation, and speculation going on the news right now.” Alford added that he tends “to believe” Trump instead of Iran.

“I tend to believe President Trump over the Iranian Regime, which has lied to the world for 47 years,” Alford wrote in a post. “This is information about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that we received directly from the White House. I am cautiously optimistic this deal will go through.”

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich also noted that Trump had accomplished being able to force the Iranian government “away from the Obama-Biden path of appeasement without committing America to a massive ground war.”

“President Trump has achieved something many thought impossible: forcing the Iranian dictatorship away from the Obama-Biden path of appeasement without committing America to a massive ground war,” Gingrich wrote in a post on X.

After the text of the MOU was shared with reporters, Trump was said to have signed a copy of the deal.