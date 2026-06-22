There is no guesswork when it comes to President Donald Trump’s objectives with Iran, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said during a Monday morning discussion on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater pointed out that Vice President JD Vance, a chief negotiator, has been in Switzerland and asked Pigott to share what he could about “what’s going on there.”

“Well, I certainly don’t want to get ahead of where these conversations are going. It seems like there’s been various reports through yesterday in the evening,” Pigott said. “I think fundamentally, and what’s important here is that President Trump has been very clear on his objectives. There’s no guessing about what President Trump wants to see here, and that the Iranian regime cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

“I think the broader context of everything leading up to this point is important to remember the maximum pressure campaign, Operation Midnight Hammer, Operation Epic Fury, each one of those actions advancing the national interests of the American people, whether it’s through the decimation of the nuclear program — and now we’re trying to prevent the Iranian regime from rebuilding it — whether it’s the decimation of their conventional military capability, so they can’t build a conventional weapons shield in order to develop a nuclear weapon behind,” he continued.

Pigott added, “So that’s the context. We’ll see where these talks go. I think it’s clear that President Trump, again from the beginning, has been very clear on what objective he wants to see here.”

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Pigott’s response follows President Trump’s warnings after reports surfaced of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz due to Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“You close it, and you won’t have a country,” Trump reportedly warned. “You won’t even make it back to your fucking country.”

According to Vance, the first round of talks went well.

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