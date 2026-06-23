Texas Democrat James Talarico, a radical leftist, has apparently changed his website’s references to “trans kids” he has claimed to love.

The Washington Free Beacon on Tuesday highlighted the archived website belonging to the Democrat nominee for the Texas U.S. Senate race, saying it reviewed the site and found he made big changes.

His state representative website said he was a former middle school teacher who was “not afraid to stand up to Republican extremism.”

“I’ve led the fight against their efforts to bully trans kids, ban books, whitewash our history curriculum, gut public education with a private school voucher scam, and force their Christian Nationalist agenda onto the people of Texas,” the page read.

In 2023, Talarico said during a podcast interview, “I love — and I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the State Capitol to advocate for their humanity. They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch,” according to Breitbart News.

He also recently said he opposed gender reassignment surgeries for minors, but he had previously voted against Texas legislation banning certain “gender-transition” procedures and treatments for children, the outlet reported June 12:

Talarico added that doctors had a “moral obligation” under the “Hippocratic oath” to treat children’s gender dysphoria. The Presbyterian seminarian and former teacher previously described denying children sex-change treatments as “child abuse.” RNC spokesman Zach Kraft told Breitbart News, “James Talarico is a world class creep who has spent years thinking about what is in little kids’ pants. Implying that suicide is an option for children if they don’t want to get a sex change is disgusting and raises concerns about what sort of twisted material is on Talarico’s hard drives.”

On his archived website, Talarico said he introduced “ambitious legislation” regarding raises for teachers, legalizing marijuana, combating so-called “climate change,” and repealing anti-union laws.

The first page of his current website paints him as a representative who has “led the fight against the billionaire mega-donors and puppet politicians who have taken over Texas.”

On his “Why I’m Running” page, Talarico refers to Jesus Christ as a “barefoot rabbi” who told people to love God and their neighbors, adding, “It’s time to start flipping tables.”

Talarico has referred to women as “neighbors with a uterus,” according to Breitbart News:

It remains unclear what the woke Democrat uses to describe women who have had hysterectomies and therefore no longer have a uterus. It also remains unclear how this description aligns with the values of his far-left progressive allies, as they believe men, who do not have a uterus, can also be women. For example, many Democrats consider transgender lawmaker Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) – a biological man formerly known as Tim – a woman. This is hardly Talarico’s only bout of controversy. For example, he believes that displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools is an act of “violence” against Christianity and Judaism.

The Democrat has also claimed the Bible is “silent on abortion,” Breitbart News reported.

“Talarico, who was elected to the Texas House in 2018, has also used the Christian faith to back transgenderism, which ultimately rejects God’s biological design of male and female,” the article stated. “In 2021, he said from the Texas House floor while opposing a bill protecting women’s sports that ‘God is non-binary.'”