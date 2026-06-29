Report: Trump to Plant Trees in Lafayette Square, Reaching 47

President Trump hopes to continue to Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful Again with the addition more trees to Lafayette Square near the White House.

The Washington Post spoke to two people on the condition of anonymity, discussing the commander-in-chief’s plans for the area. Trump wants to plant maple trees, making the total number of trees in the square 47 – matching his status as the 47th President of the United States.

Per the Post:

The park has historically contained several dozen trees, although some have been taken out during renovations. It’s unclear how many additional trees Trump would plant to get to 47 and whether he would remove any existing trees as part of his effort. Officials cautioned that as with Trump’s other building and design projects — which they have acknowledged he has tended to micromanage — nothing is final until the president formally announces it.

Trump is said to have visited the park over the weekend to inspect the renovations around the nation’s capital so far.

“I just returned from a tour of various Statues, Monuments, Fountains and, most importantly, an old and run down Golf Course located throughout Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“Almost all of the Statues, Monuments, and Fountains have been completely renovated and restored, and are in, after suffering years of Graffiti, Abuse, and Vandalism, perfect shape. They are truly beautiful, even nicer than the day they were built,” he added, continuing:

This project is just one of many as Trump has taken the initiative to restore fountains and monuments across the city ahead of America’s semiquincentennial celebration.

“Credit goes to President Trump and his leadership,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Breitbart News Daily weeks ago, discussing the improvements Trump has made to the city

“In a city where — across the whole city — all these pocket parks, circle parks, triangle parks, city parks are all run by the National Park Service. So, President Trump just said we don’t have to accept squalor and homelessness. We don’t have to accept rundown graffiti-laden sites, and so under President Trump’s leadership, you know, we’ve removed 152 homeless camps,” he said, explaining that “beauty is a choice.”

“This is a beautiful city with beautiful monuments, and heading into our 250th anniversary, President Trump cares deeply,” Burgum said, highlighting the restoration of the Columbus fountain and Meridian Hill Park’s cascading fountain as examples.

The Columbus fountain was a homeless camp 16 months ago, he noted, and the cascading fountain had not been functional for “decades.”

“It was in such disrepair, overgrown again, homeless camps,” he said, later adding, “It is a choice. Leadership is a choice. Living in beauty is a choice, as opposed to living in squalor.”