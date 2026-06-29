President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is nominating acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling to lead the Department of Labor permanently.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Sonderling’s record in the department, pointing to his previous roles as deputy secretary and chief operating officer. He also pointed to Sonderling’s service during Trump’s first term as acting and deputy administrator of the Wage and Hour Division.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I am nominating Keith E. Sonderling, the outstanding Acting United States Secretary of Labor, to be permanent,” Trump wrote. “Keith previously served as Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer and, during my First Term, worked at the U.S. Department of Labor as the Acting and Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.”

Trump said Sonderling has consistently delivered results for American workers, and expressed confidence that he would do well if confirmed by the Senate.

“Throughout his career, Keith has proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country, and I know he will do an incredible job in his new role,” Trump added.

In April, White House official Steven Cheung announced that Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer would leave the Trump administration to take a job in the private sector. Cheung said Sonderling would serve as acting labor secretary while praising Chavez-DeRemer for what he called a “phenomenal job” leading the department.