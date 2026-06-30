Tom Kean Reveals Depression Treatment After Four-Month Absence from Congress

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. revealed on the House floor on Tuesday his diagnosis for depression led to extended hospital treatment.

Kean’s speech to the House floor served as the first time he disclosed the reason for his absence from Congress.

He said, “I believe that I owe an explanation to the people of New Jersey’s seventh congressional district, colleagues in this chamber, and to the American people about my absence.”

He added, “Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing.”

The New Jersey Republican said, “I was given the diagnosis for depression.”

“Now when people hear the word, many people think it simply means feeling sad,” Kean remarked, adding it is “much more than that.”

He explained that such a mental illness can affect one physically as well.

Kean said, “The doctors recommended that I remain in the hospital to address my illness. They explained to me that this would be the fastest way to recovery.”

He said, “I agreed to follow my doctor’s recommendations, again, not believing that it would not result in a long-term stay.”

“Today, I am grateful that I listened to my doctors,” he added.

Kean promised he is “healthier, stronger, and excited to return to the work that I love.”

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said ahead of Kean’s floor speech, “I understand Tom has given a speech on the floor this hour, I don’t know exactly what he said, but I hope that he was fully transparent, as I encouraged him many times over the last few months to be…There’s no conspiracy.”