Nolte: James ‘God Is Non-binary’ Talarico Loses Lead in TX Senate Race

Whatever lead that little freak James “Neighbors With a Uterus” Talarico had in the Texas U.S. Senate race is now gone.

That’s if he ever had a lead to begin with.

A poll from the New York Times/Siena has the race all tied up at 47 percent between the Democrat Talarico and the Republican Ken Paxton.

Even more revealing is the most recent poll from the University of Texas, which shows Paxton up by one point, 43 to 42 percent. What’s notable is that, back in April, this same pollster had Talarico up by eight, 34 to 42 percent.

Currently, in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Paxton leads 45.2 percent to Talarico’s 44.6 percent.

The fact that the Democrat establishment, including former Late Night host Stephen Colbert, backed Talarico over Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the primary tells you everything you need to know about how out of touch the Democrat elite is.

For all her flaws, and there are many, Crockett is infinitely more authentic than Talarico and could have appealed to the Democrat base, as well as black voters.

The effeminate (but totally not gay) Talarico has no appeal for black voters, and he’s a totally phony running around driving a pickup truck in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. The Irishman Beto O’Rourke couldn’t win Texas, and Talarico is Beto minus testosterone.

The truth is this — Texas is still Texas, and the more Texans learn about Talarico, the less they like him because he’s a trans-obsessed, mama’s boy who has never held a real job. Worst of all, he’s twisted and perverted Christianity into something outright demonic.

There’s something deeply unsettling and even sinister about James Talarico, who looks and sounds harmless as he spreads a heresy meant to deliberately fool people into believing embracing sin (transsexualism, homosexuality, transvestitism) is embracing Christianity.

Talarico identifies as a Christian, but openly admits he hates Christianity and believes Christianity is a violent religion. He’s no more a Christian than Satan.

Again, though, imagine how broken Democrat Party elites like Stephen Colbert are to 1) find this freak appealing, 2) believe this is what a Texan should be, and 3) believe Texans could be fooled into voting for him.

Is it any wonder why the Democrat Party is being infested with outright communists? This is a Party with a massive identity crisis caused by Trump Derangement Syndrome.