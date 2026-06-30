Supreme Court Rejects Transgenderism in Sports

The Supreme Court on Tuesday totally rejected the claim the U.S. government must force young girls to accept boys into their sports team.

The 6-to-3 decision said:

The term “sex” in Title IX, the Javits Amendment, and the Title IX regulations cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything other than biological sex.

The decision is a huge blow to elite-backed transgender activists who say the idea of self-selected “gender” supersedes the role of biological sex in U.S. law and culture.

The court’s decision supports Americans’ rights to set their evolved norms and civics rules for helping the two sexes to manage their competing, cooperative and complementary purposes.

The judges decided the existing law does not mandate acceptance of transgender players.

They did not say that local jurisdictions must bar transgender players, ensuring continued debate over the issue.

The full decision can be found below via the link provided

More to come…