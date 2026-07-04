JD Vance Calls On Americans to ‘Reject the View’ that Sees ‘Only’ the Sins of U.S. but Not ‘Its Grace and Greatness’

Vice President JD Vance called on Americans to “reject the view” of the United States that sees only the sins of the nation, instead of “its grace and its greatness.”

Speaking aboard the USS Kearsarge in the New York harbor, Vance spoke about how as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, people would “hear a couple small, but loud voices today speak obsessively” about the country’s imperfections.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have to address what you will hear from some loud voices today. Because as much as all of us, whether we’re Democrat or Republican, whatever our political persuasion — all of us are celebrating ,” he said. “But you’ll hear a couple small but loud voices today speak obsessively not of our national greatness, but of our national imperfections.”

Vance went on to state that people who bash the United States “will speak of the powerless and the dispossessed” and about how “America is just another country where the weak struggle against the strong.”

He pointed out that “these people misunderstand the essence of America, from Thomas Jefferson to Henry Kaiser.” They also “misunderstand that we all have moments of great power,” despite having imperfections, he said.

“What I’d ask you to do, my fellow Americans, on our 250th birthday, is to reject the two-dimensional view of your fellow citizens, and reject the two-dimensional view of your country,” Vance continued. “Reject that America is a place for zero-sum thinking, because it is not. Our history is one of people carving a great civilization out of the wilderness. Reject the view of your nation that sees only its sins, but not its grace and its greatness.”

Vance’s comments come as several Democrats have bashed the United States, accusing America of being “the world’s number one bully” and claiming that the September 11, 2001, terror attacks were “inevitable.”

“Yeah, we are the world’s number one bully,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said during The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM in December.

The Democrat United States representative continued:

We’re using our immense unrivaled power to rule over those who have less power. And we’re doing it with impunity. And this sends a shocking message to the world that America is indeed the, what did — what did they use to call us, the Great Hand of Satan or something like that? I mean, America under the Trump regime is demonstrating that that moniker was entirely accurate.”

Democrat socialist congressional candidate Melat Kiros has made remarks regarding September 11, 2001, stating that the terror attacks were “inevitable in the sense that we destabilized a lot of the Middle East.

“That forced people to believe that another act of violence was the only response,” Kiros continued. “And again, just like I said before, responsibilities to getting rid of those conditions that lead to violence in the first place.”