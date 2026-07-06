Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing allegations that he broke into a woman’s house and sexually assaulted her, according to a recent report.

Jenny Racicot, 41, told Politico that while she and Platner had been involved in an “on-and-off relationship,” in 2021 he allegedly “entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night” while intoxicated. Platner allegedly “forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop.”

“I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” Racicot explained to the outlet. “I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.'”

Breitbart News reported in June that several women, including Lyndsey Fifield, and Racicot spoke to the New York Times about their past relationships with Platner.

While Fifield told the outlet that Platner “could be rough with her” and described an instance in which they were in an argument and “he twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side,” she said he “never hit” her.

The outlet said that according to Racicot, “In 2021 he arrived at her house drunk, after she had asked him not to come over.” Racicot also told the outlet that she found his behavior to be “reckless” and “unsettling.”

In a video on X, Platner stated, “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false.”

“I wanted to directly address the troubling, serious, and false allegations against me,” Platner said. “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false.”

Ryan Grim, a reporter with Drop Site News, wrote in a post on X that Platner’s campaign “canceled events over the weekend, and has since canceled more, as word swirls among consultants, super PACs, and lawmakers that a very damaging allegation is coming as early as this afternoon.”

The Washington Reporter wrote in a post on X that a “well-placed source” informed the outlet that Platner would be dropping out of the Maine Senate race.

“Note that Platner has yet to release his Q2 fundraising totals, a sign he may have underperformed expectations,” the Washington Reporter wrote.