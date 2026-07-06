Socialist Democrat Surge Breathes Life into Medicare for All

Democratic socialist and progressive victories in many primaries reflect much of the Democrat base’s interest in Medicare for All.

Healthcare costs, including premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and drug prices, remain high, giving many far-left Democrats more reason to rally behind single-payer health care.

Larry Levitt, the executive vice president of policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), said, “This does feel like a moment where the Democratic base is looking for bigger ideas that go beyond incremental policies.”

In Colorado, Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old attorney backed the Democratic Socialists of America, unseated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette. Kiros has advocated for single-payer healthcare and accused DeGette, who also backs Medicare for All, of being backed by pharmaceutical companies and large health insurers.

Kiros’s primary victory comes one week after leftists Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier beat their respective incumbent or establishment-leaning opponents in New York Democrat primaries.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Maine’s Graham Platner have championed single-payer health care and defeated their respective more moderate Democrat opponents.

“Even candidates that may have supported Medicare for All in the past are getting ousted because they are considered part of the establishment,” Levitt said.

Despite the increased campaign rhetoric for Medicare for All, it remains unclear how Democrats would enact legislation to transition to a government-run health care system.

“The candidates who can both convey a true understanding of the frustrations people are experiencing with a compelling commitment and credible policy to address them are those who will win out,” Chris Jennings, a veteran Democrat strategist, said.

“Yes, Medicare for All is back, but what is unclear is whether those advocating it have a credible plan to achieve it,” Jennings added.

“Our role in Congress is to push the conversation while building power with movements on the outside to get it done,” Valdez told Axios.

“It’s clear that Americans overwhelmingly support Medicare for All,” she claimed, “but we need to organize together if we’re going to pass it.”

Health insurers contend that Americans strongly oppose government health care.

Chris Bond, a spokesperson for the health insurance industry trade association AHIP, claimed, “Americans consistently report strong satisfaction with their health coverage.… Policy solutions are needed to rein in the ever-higher prices charged by hospitals and drugmakers and make care more affordable for everyone.”