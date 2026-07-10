Report: Summer Lee Blocked Top Platner Strategist from Campaign Over ‘Sexual Misconduct’ Complaints

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) reportedly prohibited a top strategist for Democrat Graham Platner from working on her campaign over sexual misconduct complaints, according to a recent report.

Daniel Moraff, who recruited Platner to run in Maine’s Senate race, was banned in 2022 from not only “participating” on Lee’s campaign, but attending campaign events in response to “at least three complaints of sexual misconduct” against Moraff, according to Payday Report.

Moraff’s ban from any involvement in Lee’s campaign came after he “led efforts” in 2017 to recruit her “to run for the State House from Pittsburgh’s Mon Valley,” according to the outlet.

The outlet also noted that consultants with the far-left Justice Democrats group, who were helping Lee, alerted “activists, staff, and volunteers to stop communicating with Moraff”:

However, by the end of 2022, Moraff was barred from participating in Lee’s historic run for Congress, in which she overcame $5 million in AIPAC spending to become the first Black woman elected to Congress from Western PA. Payday Report has learned that Moraff was barred from Lee’s campaign following at least three complaints of sexual misconduct leveled against him, leading Lee to ban Moraff not just from his previous leadership positions in her campaign, but from even attending campaign events for Lee. In the winter of 2022, consultants working for the group Justice Democrats was (sic) assisting Lee, told activists, staff, and volunteers to stop communicating with Moraff, despite his repeated attempts to contact them to influence Lee’s campaign.

The New York Post reported in June that Moraff, who graduated from Yale Law School, and his fiancée, Leanne Fan, “discovered and coached” Platner. The couple was described as being “a pair of Ivy League-educated radical Democratic socialists.”

Along with previously backing Lee, Moraff has also thrown his support behind Daniel Osborn, a U.S. Navy veteran, to run for the U.S. Senate in Nebraska in 2024.

In 2024, Osborn ran against Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE), and although he lost, he is now running against Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE).

The report from Payday Report comes after Platner announced that he was suspending his Senate campaign due to multiple sexual assault allegations.