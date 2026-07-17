Exclusive — Vivek Ramaswamy: I Believe We’re in a ‘Second Industrial Revolution Right Now’

Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes there is a “second industrial revolution” underway right now, discussing how to properly usher it into the Buckeye State during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Ramaswamy said if one looks at steel production, glass production, rubber production — “the industries of the past” — they have fled the state of Ohio and left it “gutted.” However, he does not believe that is the future.

“That’s why they call this region of the country, unfortunately, they’ve called it the Rust Belt. So now we have an opportunity in this new era, entering this new economy. I think we’re in a second industrial revolution right now, and I think Ohio is poised to be a state that leads the way to reindustrialize our state,” Ramaswamy revealed, calling for a “business-minded, enterprise-oriented, freedom-oriented governor who brings that economic boom to our state.”

He promised, “That’s what I’ll do.”

Ramaswamy identified an obstacle as people being ready to “accept economic development returning to our state.”

“And I make the case, the answer to that question should be yes, because the best way to address affordability challenges in the long run is to bring high-paying jobs to this state, like we used to have, to bring it back once again. But that’s going to require a leader who explains and reminds people that there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it,” he said, explaining that he does not want electric bills going up because there is “more demand on the grid.”

“What we need to do is produce more energy, right? The bans on fracking in parts of the country in the past, the slowdown in permitting for nuclear energy. Get that out of the way and create energy abundance. These are the kinds of things that we need to do,” he said.

This extends, he continued, to infrastructure, calling to build more roads to handle increased traffic rather than wasting millions on what he described as “Medicaid waste.”

“It’s my job as a leader to explain to these very communities if the deindustrialization of Ohio for the last 50 years was a bad thing, which most people believe and have experienced, then it stands to reason that the reindustrialization is a good thing, and I think that it is up to us as conservatives to remind ourselves that we’re different from the left,” he added.

Reindustrialization, he added, can be done in a way that “enhances wage growth” and “enhances wealth creation for the hardworking families.”

“I do think it’s going to take a leader who at once embraces that attitude of expansion, but doesn’t just do it in a grating or a scolding way, has to listen to the concerns of the local communities and level with them about how we’re going to do this the right way rather than the wrong way, in a way that lifts all of us up, and that’s what I’m committed to doing,” he added.

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