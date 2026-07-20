Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deported an illegal alien this month who is allegedly associated with the Mexican drug cartels as a hitman and currently has an active international murder warrant.

On July 14, ICE agents deported illegal alien David Vargas-Rivera to his native Mexico, where he faces murder charges. Vargas-Rivera was first arrested by ICE in January of this year in Frisco, Texas.

Photos show Vargas-Rivera being handed over to Mexican law enforcement:

ICE officials said Vargas-Rivera is an associate of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a violent criminal gang that operates in Guanajuato, Mexico, and which has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department.

Specifically, ICE officials said, Vargas-Rivera has worked as a hitman for the cartel and is a high-level oil thief with prior arrests for homicide, assault on a peace officer, and making threats. In 2025, Vargas-Rivera was accused of laundering more than $2.5 million through real estate purchases.

“Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE and our law enforcement partners, he has been removed from our country and will face justice for his crimes back in Mexico,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are putting the safety of the American people first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.