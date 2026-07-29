ICE Agents Deport Illegal Alien Convicted of Murder, Rape, Drug Trafficking

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deported several illegal aliens from the United States this week, including those convicted of murder, rape, and drug trafficking.

“Every day, ICE is deporting more worst-of-the-worst criminal illegal aliens from our country. Just yesterday, we deported murderers, sexual assailants, arsonists, drug traffickers, and gang members,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE has been unleashed to arrest and deport these dangerous criminals. Fire up the deportation planes! [Emphasis added.]

Among those illegal aliens deported is Diego Cardona of Guatemala. Cardona was arrested in January by ICE agents and is an 18th Street gang member. His criminal record includes a murder conviction.

Likewise, ICE deported Andres Gonzalez Hernandez of Mexico. Hernandez is a member of the Paisas gang and has been previously convicted of sexual assault, burglary, robbery, assault, and larceny.

Cuban illegal alien Francisco Matos Izquiedo and Mexican illegal alien Jose Manuel Ibarra Sanchez were deported as well. Izquiedo was previously arrested for domestic violence, drug possession, and resisting arrest, along with convictions for aggravated assault.

Sanchez was previously convicted of domestic violence and arson. Another illegal alien, Junior Gabriel Arcentales Villavicencio of Ecuador, was deported after having been convicted of drug trafficking.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.