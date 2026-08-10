Burglar Breaks into Kim Kardashian’s $60 Million Mansion, Steals Car

The Hidden Hills mansion belonging to Kim Kardashian was burglarized on Sunday by a man who, according to The California Post, stole a staffer’s vehicle and took it for a “joyride.”

“Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station were called to the home Sunday at 3:45 p.m. for reports of a suspect who had broken into a home and was taking items,” the California Post reported. The man was arrested and booked on a suspicion of burglary charge, the Post said.

Kardashian and her four children, whom she shares with her rap and fashion mogul ex-husband Kanye West, were not home at the time of the incident. Part of the $60 million mansion, purchased in 2017, is currently being renovated.

“It’s still under investigation, and we’re still in the preliminary stage,” LASD Sgt. Chris Sonderlund said.

Kim Kardashian has spent millions on private security over the years and has spent reportedly tens of millions more beefing up her security in the decade since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.