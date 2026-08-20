Democrat Michigan candidate Sean McCann, running in the state’s Fourth Congressional District, believes it is nonsensical to question voting systems despite challenging it himself years ago to the tune of $10,000.

McCann, whom some consider a rising star among Democrats, seems to believe election integrity efforts — such as showing basic voter ID — is unnecessary. In 2021, the Michigan Senate member — formerly a member of the Michigan House of Representatives — voted against state voter ID legislation, which would have required a person to “show an original or a copy of identification when requesting an absentee ballot in person or by mail, with those unable to do so getting a ‘provisional’ ballot that facilitates confirming its validity.”

“Michigan voter suppression legislation update: Today, bills seeking to address a problem that does not exist, fraud in our elections, were voted on in the state senate. I voted no on these bills and with great dismay,” he said in a June 2021 post, continuing, “This legislation emanates directly from The Big Lie of the 2020 election and is patently designed to make voting more difficult in the future.”

“Our elections are safe, secure and valid,” he said months later. “The latest attempts in the Michigan Senate to suggest otherwise seek to perpetuate The Big Lie. I voted No because these bills would add unnecessary complications and burdens to Michigan’s existing Voter ID law.”

Ironically, however, McCann has a history of questioning the reliability of electronic voting machines, raising this issue when he lost his 2014 State Senate race by just 59 votes. He ultimately forced a taxpayer-funded hand recount of nearly 81,000 ballots across 109 precincts, costing taxpayers over $10,000.

“Voters have expressed concerns to me about problems they encountered at the polls. As we monitored certification of the election, we saw several troubling issues that we believe also supports seeking a recount,” he said at the time, not offering specifics. “We owe it to every voter to ensure that all votes are counted.”

The recount did not work in his favor, as it found he actually lost his election by 61 votes rather than 59.

Yet now, McCann seems to abide by the false premise that questioning election security is an attempt to undermine elections — a common narrative of the radical left.

McCann’s campaign website calls for protecting “democratic ideals, our Constitution, and our freedoms,” claiming to stand up for “free and fair elections.”

“I pushed forward independent redistricting efforts and will always fight against extremist attempts to undermine our elections,” he said, as “extremist attempts to undermine elections” is often leftist speak for opposing basic voter ID measures.

Notably, McCann is running to flip the district red and unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga. The Democrat is backed by the likes of radical leftist Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

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