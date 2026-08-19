Florida Socialist Senate Candidate Says She Took Her Children to Drag Shows: ‘Wholesome’ Entertainement

The Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) Florida Senate candidate, Angie Nixon, admitted to taking her children to drag shows, describing them as “wholesome” entertainment.

Discussing her Senate campaign, Nixon said there is “no sexualization at a drag show” and admitted to taking her children to one.

“I don’t understand like — there’s no sexualization at a drag show. It’s just people dressing up and singing and performing. I’ve taken my children to drag shows, and it’s fun. It’s entertainment. It’s wholesome entertainment,” she said. “And it’s nothing wrong… I don’t get it.”

It remains unclear if Nixon took her children to the drag show that prompted investigations in her own state after there were reports that children were in attendance at some locations. One show caught special attention, featuring a sketch from “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer” as well as simulated sex acts and “tits in a box.” Children were said to be in the audience at some of the shows across the country.

https://x.com/TaylerUSA/status/1603465689628610567

As Breitbart News reported at the time, “The sexually explicit drag show prompting an investigation from Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) did, in fact, allow minors to attend the event, as the events are open to ‘all ages’ unless otherwise specified, according to the show’s website.” Only some of the venues provided a warning before purchasing a ticket, some of which read, “This performance has adult themes and content. Admission is limited to patrons 18 years of age or over, unless accompanied by a parent.”

At the time, some in attendance at the shows said they witnessed children at the event.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court has upheld Florida’s child protection law that seeks to prevent kids from attending or being exposed to “adult live performances” including explicit drag shows. Drag shows feature men often dressed as overtly sexualized women, commonly performing suggestive dances.

As Breitbart News reported:

The case has been in litigation for three years after a federal judge blocked the law after Orlando’s Hamburger Mary’s Restaurant and Bar sued to preserve it’s ability to host “family friendly drag shows,” according to Courthouse News Service and other outlets. The 2023 Protection of Children Act law defines an “adult” performance as any show that depicts or simulates “nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement or specific sexual activities, lewd conduct or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts,” the legal news service reported.

During Florida’s debate on legislation restricting drag show performances, State representative Nixon offered an amendment exempting performers dressed as X-Men characters to demonstrate her opposition.

“They were created as an ode to civil rights leaders that were being attacked, who wanted to fight for equity, diversity, and inclusion,” Nixon said at the time.