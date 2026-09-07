NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Roasted for Celebrating ‘Democratic Socialists’ on Labor Day

New York City’s socialist Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani opted to mention “democratic socialists” in his Labor Day post on Monday, crediting them with leading the first Labor Day parade.

“In 1882, 10,000 workers marched up Broadway in the first-ever Labor Day parade. Led by democratic socialists and organized by New York’s unions, they rallied the movement that went on to win us weekends, safety standards, overtime pay, a minimum wage, and social security,” Mamdani said in his Labor Day post.

“None of those victories were guaranteed. And none are permanent,” he said, crediting them with creating the “first-in-the-nation Office of Worker Power to put the full weight of City Hall behind the people who keep New York running.”

“On Labor Day, we honor the workers who came before us by fighting for the workers who come next,” he added. “Happy Labor Day, New York. The future of worker power is ours to build.”

“Democratic socialists? In 1882? And people think you’re brilliant? Your influencers are doing a great job with the taxpayer money you’re paying them with to LIE for you,” one social media user wrote, as others called out Mamdani for crediting socialists with leading the way on the movement.

“The difference is those people actually worked for what they received. They didn’t get handouts… nor did they ask for them,” another remarked.

Others pointed to the absurdity of Mamdani comparing the movement to modern day democratic socialists, noting that they were not marching for illegal immigrants to come into the country and “steal our jobs and lower our bargaining power.”

“Making believe ‘Democratic Socialists’ had something to do with it. lol, nice one,” one said.

Notably, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) did not formally become an organization as it stands today until 1982 — a full 100 years after that march.

A recent survey from the CBS News/YouGov revealed that over half of Democrats hold a more positive view of socialism as opposed to capitalism. As Breitbart News reported:

Among Democrats, 58 percent were found to have a positive view of socialism, while 32 percent have a positive view of capitalism. The poll also found that 18 percent of Democrats have a negative view of socialism, while 50 percent have a negative view of capitalism.

That coincides with another survey from the Economist/YouGov finding that over a quarter of Americans believe most Democrats are now socialists.