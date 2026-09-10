Charlie Kirk was “special,” in part, because he tried to implement solutions instead of just identifying the problem, Blake Neff, co-host of The Charlie Kirk Show, said during an appearance on The Alex Marlow Show.

Marlow spoke to Neff as part of his series of speaking with people who were close to Kirk one year after his devastating assassination. Marlow noted that Neff has an interesting story, as he was canceled from his job at Fox News when old anonymous online posts resurfaced. But Kirk quickly elevated him.

“I would say it was – it’s just that three years of working with him, it was just a steadily escalating process of admiring him more and more, seeing all the different ways he was a tremendous person for our country, for our movement, and that he was a consistently growing person,” Neff said. “He was always someone looking to become better, and I think that’s what really struck me in as we got into 2025.”

“Just seeing this is a guy who — he was a profoundly talented person when I first started working for him, but he’d become so much better at podcasting, at speaking, at organizing, at leading a movement of people, and he just endlessly impressed me. And as we hit this one year mark, it still hurts; not just knowing that I lost a great friend and a great boss, but that we lost this great leader and a person who was only reaching the peak of his — who hadn’t yet reached the peak of his tremendous potential,” Neff said, discussing all that Kirk did for him and the movement. He explained that Kirk recognized and appreciated his ability to turn a phrase and get to the core of an issue in a way that is “understandable to a normal person.”

He used that talent following the 2022 midterms, which ended up being more of a “red trickle” as Republicans hit back against early voting and mail-in voting due to 2020. However, some argue that the voting turnout for the GOP lagged because of that, resulting in losses for Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and more.

“Charlie was really impacted by that,” Neff said. “And I’d been — I was giving him talking points. Charlie, here’s how we can make the pitch to people why you should vote early. And I think something that speaks to him is he thought we lost these races in a way that was avoidable.”

He continued, “And what made Charlie so tremendous? Lots of people find problems. Lots of people identify things to complain about. But what made Charlie special is he was always the guy who took the next step of ‘I’ve identified the problem, and now I’ve looked for a solution, and now I personally will try to implement that solution.'”

“I took a lot of pride that in ’23 and ’24, when he’s building out Turning Point Action’s ballot chasing operation, when he’s making the pitch to donors, when he’s making the pitch at events why people should vote early, he was using — he was proud to use talking points that I’d hashed with him, and then that won people over, and we saw the result in ’24,” Neff said, noting that Kirk was “very proud that of all the swing states, Arizona, the one he put the most work into, that they built the most operation in, that was the one that moved the most towards President Trump.”

“I think seven or eight points when the nation moved three or four, and I was very glad that I could play a role with him on that, on messaging about the border and immigration, about DEI, so many things,” Neff said.

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.